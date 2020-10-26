Evart city council increases available marijuana grower licenses

EVART — Changes in the Evart marijuana ordinance that allow for a total of six grower facilities were passed at a recent city council meeting.
At the Monday, Oct. 19 council meeting, the council voted to make three amendments to the existing marijuana ordinance for the city of Evart.
The amendments to the ordinance included requiring all applicants to have already been approved by the state, adding a competitive process to the selection process and changing the number of growing facilities from two available licenses to six.
The decision to amend the ordinance came after a special meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 14 where several members of the public came to speak against the ordinance changes, specifically the one allowing for an increase in grower licenses.
“It is disgusting to see the line out of that building every day,‘ Carol Wojack said. “I didn’t mind medical marijuana, I thought it was helpful. But recreational, I can’t see the benefit. They can grow their own plants if they want. Why do we need to provide more?‘
Some council members were also questioning upping the number of licenses available for the manufacturing side of marijuana.
At the special meeting, council member Matt Hildebrand said he believed the number of available licenses should be upped incrementally as needed and not in one fell swoop.
“We could make an amendment for a third license and then if we get multiple people then we could continue to expand,‘ he said. “I don’t see any need to open to more unless we see there is a demand for it in applicants.‘
Council member Sandy Szeliga said she believed there were enough licenses in the city already.
During the public comment portion of the Monday meeting, Mayor John Joyce said the tone was very different than that of the special meeting.
“It was probably the most balanced public comment we have had in a really long time,‘ he said. “We had people from both sides come up and speak. It was nice to see more than just the same people speak against it and hear from people from all walks of life.‘
According to the City Clerk Kathy Fiebig, Lume employees came to speak in favor of the changes.
“One interesting note was that a number of Lume employees attended and spoke during citizens’ comments,‘ she said. “All were very positive about their experience with Lume and several spoke specifically to the benefits of medical marijuana.‘
After the first round of public comments, the council decided in a three yes to two no vote to amend the ordinance. Joyce, Ralph Carlson and Dan Elliott voted in favor of the changes while Hildebrand and Szeliga voted against.
“I know not everyone likes it and I get it,‘ Joyce said, “but we are growing an industry that is currently bringing jobs to the area.‘
This year, Lume Cannabis, one of the manufacturing license holders in the city, has started an expansion plan that will bring around a total of 520 new jobs to the area.
“This isn’t the only industry we are going to be seeing growth in,‘ Joyce said. “If we can grow here, we can bring in a lot more. We are going to be seeing a lot of growth in the city and not just in the marijuana industry.‘
