EVART — The City of Evart will be holding its first in-person council meeting since the state shut down in March.
Held at the Riverside Park East Pavilion on Monday, Aug. 24, the Evart City Council will be holding a meeting at 7:30 p.m. where the public can come and participate while following social distancing guidelines.
There will also be a work session at 7 p.m. at the pavilion.
The city asks that all those who attend the meeting wear masks or some kind of cloth face covering.
