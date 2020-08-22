EVART — The City of Evart will be holding its first in-person council meeting since the state shut down in March.

Held at the Riverside Park East Pavilion on Monday, Aug. 24, the Evart City Council will be holding a meeting at 7:30 p.m. where the public can come and participate while following social distancing guidelines.

There will also be a work session at 7 p.m. at the pavilion.

The city asks that all those who attend the meeting wear masks or some kind of cloth face covering.

Cadillac News

Tags