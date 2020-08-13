EVART — Without a completed application, Evart City Council decided to not move forward with a new marijuana grow facility.
At its Monday, Aug. 10 meeting, the Evart City Council decided to not grant a conditional agreement between the city and Jeff Fields who is looking to purchase land in the Evart Industrial park to start a marijuana growing facility.
The current ordinance adopted on June 17, 2019 allows for the city to grant a conditional marijuana facility authorization to operate a facility within the city while awaiting the pre-qualification approval from the state.
However, City Manager Sarah Dvoracek recommended that the council not move forward with any authorization for Fields at this time.
"Jeff did submit an application for one of the lots in the industrial park, specifically lot six, to build a cannabis grow facility," she said. "I did reach out to the city attorney and she did not recommend conditionally allowing anything at this time as we have yet to receive an official application."
Missing from the application was a business plan, a certified survey of distance from schools, churches and daycares, a security plan, staffing plan and several other aspects listed on the city's application checklist. Fields had also yet to pay the $5,000 application fee and the $5,000 licensure fee.
In missing these items, Fields said this would take time to do but would like to secure the final grower facility license in the city.
"From my standpoint, there is only one grow license left and I don't want to miss out on that," he said. "So that is why I am coming here to ask for a conditional hold on the license and lot."
Though the council did not move forward with the facility at this meeting Joyce said that once a more detailed application is submitted, there may be a chance to revisit the topic.
"My recommendation to you is to come back with a more fleshed out proposal and business plan," Joyce said. "(...) Once we have that in front of us we will have a better idea of if this is something we want to move forward with. But, we need that information first."
