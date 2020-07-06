Evart city manager receives positive annual review

EVART — Evart will have Sarah Dvoracek for another year after a contract extension and a positive review from the city council.
At a special meeting on Tuesday, June 30, the Evart City Council and City Manager Sarah Dvoracek discussed her annual review with positive remarks.
Dvoracek took over the position just over a year ago after the previous city manager, Zack Szakacs, retired on Jan. 2 of 2019. Prior to becoming the city manager, Dvoracek was Evart’s assistant city manager.
Prior to the special meeting on Tuesday, the council had already agreed to extend Dvoracek’s contract for another year.
With Dvoracek’s contract expiring on July 1, the council felt it was best not to wait until the special meeting on June 30 to vote on the extension of the contract.
However, council member Matt Hildebrand said he would like more notice in the future about the review and not have to rush into a decision just two weeks before the contract is set to expire.
When it came time to discuss the reviews, Dvoracek said she was happy to report that all the reviews placed her performance above average in all categories.
“Overall I am very, very happy with everyone’s comments,‘ she said. “I put my heart and soul into this position and take it very seriously.‘
Though the individual reviews were not discussed, Hildebrand did say he has been impressed with Dvoracek’s first year as city manager.
“Overall, I think you are doing a wonderful job and I think this shows that,‘ Hildebrand said.
