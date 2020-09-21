Evart class of 2020 first to recieve Promise Plus scholarship

EVART — Dressed in their blue caps and gowns on Sunday, Aug. 2, waiting for their chance to walk across the stage, students in Evart High School’s class of 2020 got the announcement that they would be the first to receive the Evart Promise Plus Scholarship.
“It is my pleasure to announce that Evart High School’s class of 2020 will be the first to receive the Evart Promise Plus $10,000 scholarship,‘ Evart Promise Plus President Bre Grabill said.
Evart Promise Plus is a program that provides scholarships for students to further their education beyond high school.
Students that graduate from Evart schools are eligible for up to $2,500 per year, up to four years, for a total of $10,000. The funds are for tuition costs only at any accredited post-secondary institution in Michigan and are applied after any federal grant monies are allocated.
The scholarships may not be used at for-profit schools or training centers.
Students that are awarded scholarships have up to six years from the date of graduation to use the funds and can stop and start at any time.
There is no minimum grade point average required to qualify but applicants must complete the FAFSA.
But even though the class of 2020 has been able to receive $200,000 in scholarships, the work does not end with the class of 2020, said Evart High School Principal Jessica Kolenda.
“We have reached our initial fundraising goal to launch. However, our work is not over,‘ she said. “It will take substantial community support long term to fund this scholarship for future graduates. We are still actively working to fund our endowment to ensure that our promise is forever.‘
Though still seeking donations, Kolenda said the program would not have launched with the class of 2020 if there was not enough raised to keep it going.
“We have enough to support the next four years of Evart graduates,‘ she said. “We wouldn’t have gone forward with it this year if we knew we didn’t have enough money saved to keep it going for quite some time.‘
Working on the project for the past four years, Kolenda said it is nice to finally see everything come together.
“We have put the last four years into this scholarship program,‘ she said. “It was so amazing to be able to present this year’s graduates and others after with something like this.‘
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.