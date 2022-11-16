Evart community members address lack of transparency from school board

EVART — Evart school district parents did not let an extra opportunity to speak out against the district get away. Parents said the district is not answering community questions or listening to the concerns of the community
“People come in, whether they’re clients of mine or not clients of mine, and ask questions,” said Evart parent and financial adviser Molly Cataldo. “And it’s heartbreaking that they don’t feel they can share their opinions, or that it goes on deaf ears.”
Whether the board sees it or not, Cataldo said there are both staff and district parents who do not feel comfortable coming forward with concerns due to retaliation.
Cataldo’s children are currently enrolled in the district and will remain so, but she said there had been some discussion about whether they would stay because of ongoing issues within the schools.
Cataldo urged the board to take the concerns of the public to heart. She said there’s an understanding that certain things can’t be shared because of the law, but when people aren’t having their questions addressed, it’s frustrating, and they go searching for answers elsewhere.
City of Evart Mayor Chris Emerick said she too has fielded questions from the community about what’s been going on in the Evart school district.
“It wasn’t just a couple of people, or a handful of people over this summer and into the fall, all through the election process, that came to me with very valid concerns,” she said. “It was dozens, and dozens, and dozens of people, and they used their voice in this last election.”
Now that the board has heard the voices of the people, in more ways than one, she said they need to make a change.
The public concerns parents and community members made reference to have been driven by several recent incidents within the Evart district, one of which being an alleged sexual assault that took place between two Evart students in February 2022.
It was confirmed by the parent of the alleged victim, an Evart Middle School student, that the police were not contacted by the school following the assault, which goes against mandated reporting requirements.
The Cadillac News submitted a FOIA request to retrieve a copy of the Title IX investigation that was conducted following the alleged assault, as part of its ongoing reporting on the situation. In response, the Cadillac News received a fully redacted 72-page report. The Cadillac News then filed a FOIA appeal with Evart Public Schools, but was denied.
A request has been made for Evart Public Schools to reconsider their appeal denial, and a special meeting will be scheduled for the board to discuss the matter with its attorney in closed session.
The mid-meeting public comment period was spurred by board discussion regarding contract amendments for Superintendent Shirley Howard. The board negotiations committee — made up of board president Alan Bengry, board member Rosie McKinstry and board member Kelly Whitman — announced that they met Nov. 8 to discuss potential changes to Howard’s contract, which has a remaining three years.
When Howard was first hired six years ago, she was officially retired, and Michigan law stated that her yearly compensation could not exceed $40,000. That law has since been amended by the state, and Bengry said he and fellow negotiations committee members felt Howard’s contract should be adjusted to reflect her current work.
It was recommended that Howard’s annual salary be raised to $98,000 and that she be given the title of full-time superintendent, pushing her obligatory work days to 260 per year.
After hearing a motion and a second to pass the contract recommendation, board member Eric Schmidt asked why Howard could not continue working under her current contract until its end. He also asked if the negotiations committee considered any other possible contract changes in its meeting.
Schmidt then made a recommendation of his own to table the vote until the opinions of the community had been heard. He explained that his opposition to the contract recommendation was due to comments he’d received from the public regarding Howard’s lack of efficiency as a superintendent.
“I’m just saying it’s a pretty big raise for comments that I receive on for performance,” he said. “I would love for you guys to hear those comments firsthand.”
Several board members said they were unaware of the opinions Schmidt was making reference to, and said it seems as though he’s the only board member who’s been made privy to the complaints.
Schmidt said it’s his understanding that the public is reluctant to approach the other board members, because they fear they’ll receive backlash for their concerns.
“I wish people would stand up for themselves, but they’re afraid to, because they feel like they’re going to be in trouble,” he said. “It’s sad; it’s truly sad.”
Kelly Whitman spoke in defense of the negotiations committee’s decision to amend Howard’s contract, saying she’s worked diligently at the district for years, and while Schmidt is calling it a raise, it’s simply an adjustment to bring her up to the standard salary of surrounding superintendents.
After Schmidt suggested once more that the vote be put on hold until comment is accepted from the public, board members asked Bengry whether they could open the floor for people to speak their minds, and the public comment followed.
In addition to those in the audience who cited their frustrations with the board’s lack of transparency, some talked about their reluctance to communicate with members of the school board other than Schmidt.
“I’ll speak on why people go to Eric,” said audience member Tracy Gray. “Because Eric’s there. He’s at games, he’s at schools, he’s there. People talk to him, because he’s there.”
Gray added that she doesn’t see other board members at school functions, and the lack of relationship makes it difficult to reach out and voice a concern.
Evart parent and band teacher Diana Craven said it’s difficult to approach the board and expect results, because they aren’t aware of what’s going on in the district’s schools.
As an example, she made reference to a situation from several years ago where she approached a member of the board to bring forth a problem she’d been having with an administrator. While she felt her concerns were heard, she said she continued to face backlash from the administrator, and that nothing has been done since.
“No one in the school ever feels safe to come to you, because we will be punished on some level,” she said. “I’m not saying I wouldn’t go to you, I’m saying somehow it will always come back on us.”
After the closing of the unplanned public comment period, the board carried out its motion to pass Howard’s contract amendment.
In addition to concerns sparked by the board’s lack of transparency surrounding the alleged sexual assault, parents and community members have been made uneasy by a situation that occurred at Evart Elementary, where a teacher was accused of using the term “sexy pose” with students. It was also said that the teacher had an inappropriate sticker on their laptop.
Howard addressed the situation during the meeting and said based on interviews conducted by administration from surrounding districts, it was determined that the phrase “sexy pose” was not used. She said the sticker was also removed from the laptop.
During scheduled public comment, Evart parent Kenzie Wirth took issue with Howard’s statement on the incident and said it isn’t accurate to say the word sexy was never used. Wirth said it’s her understanding that the phrase “sexy stretches” has been used consistently by members of the athletic department and that it isn’t acceptable.
Wirth told the board that her issue is not with one specific teacher’s use of the phrase, but is instead with the overall lack of application of district policy. She encouraged the board to seek further training and professional development for itself and for district staff.
Howard responded that professional development is being sought out, including updated training on mandated reporting guidelines.
