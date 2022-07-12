EVART — Members of the Evart community showed their support for an Evart Schools parent during Monday’s school board meeting.
The parent addressed the board at two previous meetings to questions its members on a Title IX investigation following an alleged sexual assault, which involved their child, an Evart Middle School student.
Monday’s meeting drew a larger-than-usual attendance, as pointed out by Evart Mayor Chris Emmerick, who was in attendance. The audience‘s size required the meeting to be moved from the board room to the Evart Middle School auditorium.
During the meeting’s first period of public comment, several Evart community members approached the board with questions regarding the Title IX investigation.
One of the first people to speak mentioned her disappointment at the district’s handling of the investigation, and said she hopes the board is looking for “resolutions and solutions.”
The parent of the alleged victim spoke as well to follow up on a few points that were made at the special budgetary meeting, which took place on June 30. During June’s budget meeting, the parent discussed disciplinary actions taken against their spouse, an Evart teacher, following the alleged sexual assault, which took place in February.
The parent’s name is being withheld to protect the identity of the alleged sexual assault victim. It is the policy of the Cadillac News to not release the names of victims of sexual assault.
The parent said those disciplinary actions, delivered by Superintendent Shirley Howard and Principal Jessica Kolenda, were placed on the wrong individual, and claimed they occurred due to a personal vendetta against their spouse by Kolenda. Superintendent Shirley Howard was on vacation and absent from the meeting.
At Monday‘s monthly board meeting, the parent presented the board with a packet, including the full history of their spouse’s evaluations and observations conducted during their time as a teacher. The parent noted that their spouse had not received feedback from the district following those evaluations and observations for six years. Additionally, the parent said their spouse had not received a summative evaluation from Kolenda for three of those years.
After the parent concluded their statement, they asked the board if its members had any additional questions. Board President Alan Bengry said they did not have any further questions.
Following the parent’s statement, child advocate Debbie Todd approached the board regarding mandated reporting procedure.
“I hope you all are aware of what mandatory reporting is,” Todd said. “If an allegation of any kind of sexual, physical and mental abuse on a child becomes knowledge of anybody in the school system, you are mandatorily required by law to report that to CPS, the cops, whatever.”
Todd continued by saying that it is not up to the district to conduct an investigation, or for its attorney to conduct an investigation. She asked the board how its members would feel if it were one of their children in the position of the alleged victim.
Bengry took a moment to read a prepared statement to the audience. In his statement, he said that the district has “actively cooperated with law enforcement throughout the criminal investigation, and the district conducted its own investigation into misconduct, because the investigation involves students.”
He continued by saying the board cannot comment on specifics due to state and federal privacy laws.
Evart Mayor Chris Emmerick approached the board toward the end of the second public comment period and urged the board not to ignore the gravity of the board meeting’s audience size, which led to the meeting being held at a larger venue. She said there has been a lot of back and forth about who should take the blame for February’s incident, but that what is most important is the safety of the children.
“Please do not lose sight of that. With this ping pong game of he-said-she-said, we have to get through this and do better for our kids,” Emmerick said. “When you’re hearing parents say, ‘We don’t trust the school systems. We don’t feel safe bringing our kids to school here,’ that should weigh heavily on everybody.”
Board Member Eric Schmidt addressed his fellow board members to ask them why there was a five-month gap between the incident occurring and the board finding out that it has occurred. He then asked if that was standard board procedure, but did not receive a definitive answer from his fellow members.
After the meeting, the parent of the alleged victim said they want people to know that their family loves their town and their school district, and that they have not lost faith in their school.
Regarding the district’s Title IX policy, the parent said that it is written on the school’s website, and that it’s clear that cases of alleged sexual assault, the police or CPS should be notified.
The parent said they don’t know yet if they’ll be filing a lawsuit against the district. As far as how the family is dealing with the investigation’s aftermath, the parent said they’re surrounded by a lot of good people who care about them and who are offering their support.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.