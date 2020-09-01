EVART — The Evart City Council has tabled new police policies regarding the use of force and less-than-lethal weapons.
"I'll be honest, there were a couple of things that I saw that I'd like to talk to you about a little bit," Mayor John Joyce said during the council meeting. "(...) There were a few things, and I could be wrong and I want to get your point of view, that felt a little police heavy."
Presented to the council, at its first in-person meeting since March, Evart Police Chief John Beam had put together two proposed updates to current policies and a new policy based on policy models from the Michigan Municipal Risk Management Authority.
The proposed policies include the less-than-lethal weapons policy and the response to resistance policy. The response to resistance policy is currently called the use of force policy.
The third policy proposed covered an officer's duty to intervene if the officer believes another officer is using excessive force.
"Most agencies have this in their use of force policy, but, due to recent events in a neighboring state, I think it's going to become a nationwide policy by itself," Beam said. "So I went off of the suggestion from MMRMA to make a new policy strictly for that."
One of the issues that Joyce and councilmember Dan Elliott had was the vague definition of the reasonableness of an officer's actions under the response to resistance policy.
"Not that it is a serious issue, I can just see it becoming a problem down the road," Elliott said. "(...) In the end, I'm not sure how we would have defended a police officer that was in the borderline of that area with everything that is going on."
The policy defines reasonableness as "moderate action suitable to the situation, consistent with department-approved training and policies. The final decision as to the reasonableness of an officer's response will be determined on a case-by-case basis by those members of the department called upon to review the appropriateness of those tactics or actions based on what a reasonable officer would have done under like circumstances."
Beam said that this definition is based on the 1989 Supreme Court case Graham v Connor in which it was determined that an officer's actions would be judged based on the "objective reasonableness" standard.
Joyce declined to comment on what his other concerns were but said he would privately speak to both Beam and the city attorney prior to the next council meeting.
When it came to the proposed less than lethal policy, councilmember Matt Hildebrand said he had concerns regarding the use of other things like rubber bullets. To which Beam said those were not included because the only less-than-lethal weapon used by the department is a taser.
"We don't have rubber bullets. We don't have pepper balls," Beam said. "(...) We've never, I guess, explored reaching out to that kind of technology."
Though Beam said he is looking into getting more training on and providing more less-than-lethal options to the department.
"A taser still has something like a 0.001% chance of being lethal, so I am looking to expand our options to give officers other ways to deal with a situation if possible," he said.
Feeling uneasy with the policy changes, the council unanimously voted to table the discussion of the Evart Police policies until the Sept. 8 meeting.
