EVART — The City of Evart has a new look after the city council voted to make a branding plan presented eight months ago the new standard.
Originally presented to the city council, the Downtown Development Authority and members of the community in January, the council voted on Tuesday, Sept. 8 to adopt a resolution that will have the branding plan from Arnett and Muldrow the standard for city organizations.
"The resolution is really to make sure that, for example, I don't go rogue and make up a brand new city logo or a new city manager doesn't come in and change the logo," City Manager Sarah Dvoracek said. "It is just to make it clear that this is the standard across the board for city organizations."
The branding plan includes logos for the City of Evart, the DDA, the Farmers Market and the Evart Airport.
"The purpose of the branding guidelines is to keep our brand easily recognizable and consistent throughout all platforms," Dvoracek said. "The new branding images captured our community exceptionally well (...)."
This new branding also lays out ideas for cohesive looking signage, a goal on the city's list for the 2020-2021 fiscal year.
