EVART — The Evart council has decided to table updating police policies.
Wanting a final draft to be submitted to the city attorney, Jim White, the council unanimously voted to continue to keep the policies under unfinished business until its next meeting.
The policies were originally presented to the council in last month when the council had questions about the changes.
"There were just a number of concerns that I had, particularly with the wording used in the policies," councilmember Dan Elliott said. "(...) It wasn't terrible, it just needed some cleanup language."
The three proposed policies presented were updates for the less-than-lethal weapons policy and the response to resistance policy and a new policy covered an officer's duty to intervene if the officer believes another officer is using excessive force.
Evart Police Chief Beam said there are areas that he wanted to improve on like the less-than-lethal weapons policy as some of the weapons listed by the MMRMA policy are not used by the Evart Police Department. Beam said he would be making the necessary changes and submitting the policies to MMRMA and White for review.
The city council will revisit the policies at its next meeting on Monday, Sept. 21.
