EVART — The Evart City Council is expected to discuss proposed police policies again at its meeting Monday.
This will be the third time the council has been presented with the policies since originally being presented on Aug. 31.
In August the council reviewed three policies, two of which are updates to the existing less-than-lethal weapons policy and the response to resistance policy, and one which is a new policy for an officer's duty to intervene if the officer believes another is using excessive force.
The decision was originally tabled because council members were concerned with the policies and how they read.
"I'll be honest, there were a couple of things that I saw that I'd like to talk to you about a little bit," Mayor John Joyce said during the August council meeting. "(...) There were a few things, and I could be wrong and I want to get your point of view, that felt a little police heavy."
At the next meeting on Sept. 7, the council unanimously voted to table the policies for a second time to wait on a final draft to be submitted and looked over by the city attorney Jim White.
On Monday, Sept. 21, the Evart City Council will, again, be considering the newest draft of the three policies.
The meeting will be held via Zoom with a work session at 7 p.m. and the council meeting at 7:30 p.m.
