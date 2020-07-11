EVART — Water and sewer rates will be revisited at the next Evart City council virtual meeting on Monday.
Previously, at the June 15 meeting, the council was considering increasing water rates by 3% and sewer rates by 5%. This would bring the water rate up from $4.68 to $4.82 per 1,000 gallons and the sewer rate from $9.28 to $9.74 per 1,000 gallons.
Dvoracek also said that the city had voted to increase rates incrementally over the course of five years back in 2018.
The council, however, voted to not increase rates until a rate study could be completed.
"If we are looking to have a rate study done in the next couple of months, I would like to have to only adjust the rates once as opposed to having to make another adjustment later on," council member Matt Hildebrand said. "(...) I would rather go off of actual number than a best guess."
However, Hildebrand asked to revisit the adjustments if it turned out the rate study was not going to be done by the end of the first quarter.
The meeting will take place via Zoom on Monday, July 13 at 7:30 p.m. with a premeeting workshop at 7 p.m.
