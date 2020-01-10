EVART — The Evart Local Development Finance Authority has been dissolved after a special Evart City council meeting.
Following a two-hour closed session on Wednesday, Jan. 8, the city council decided to dissolve the LDFA in a unanimous vote.
This decision comes after months of tabling the LDFA’s budget due to concerns with the organization’s Michigan Municipal Employees’ Retirement Service funds.
According to an audit published on June 30, 2019, the LDFA had three employees covered by MERS as of Dec. 31, 2018; two inactive employees and one active employee. The LDFA was covering 73.64% of the costs.
Aware of the accumulating debt from unpaid MERS, LDFA Executive Director Melora Theunick wrote in a letter to the council there were plans in motion to up the organization’s revenue to pay MERS.
“(...) we have not been negligent,‘ Theunick wrote. “With our diminished revenue, it was not possible to support the request of the city and make large enough contributions to MERS.‘
The LDFA’s revenues started to drop when the Pittsburgh Glass Works Plant closed in 2009, which has since reopened, and the recession, Theunick wrote.
Beyond the budgetary issues, in a statement read at the meeting, Evart Mayor John Joyce said the council believed the LDFA had completed the mission it set out to do when established in 1990.
“The State states, by law, once you have completed what you have set out to do, you shall be dissolved,‘ he said.
The LDFA has been in charge of helping seek out and assist new industrial businesses for the city of Evart.
Since starting, the LDFA has been involved in bringing entrepreneur classes to Evart Public Schools, the annual Easter egg drop, the Airport grand opening and subsequent fly-ins, customer service training, implementing Friends of Evart meetings, selling the old Dean’s Dairy building to Ventra and bringing PLM Lake and Land Management Corp. and Sunrise Products to the industrial park.
“The work of the LDFA is not always evident but it has been invaluable to the development of the City of Evart,‘ Theunick wrote. “This would not be the town that we know without the good work of the LDFA.‘
Members of the public still present after the council came back from closed session were not pleased with the lack of transparency.
“At the next meeting you are going to get a lot of hatred,‘ LDFA board member Eric Schmidt said. “Just for you not being transparent. (...) These people here tonight have no idea why you are doing what you are doing. You want us to speak at public comment but there is nothing to speak on until we know what we are commenting on.‘
In not allowing the LDFA to continue, Theunick said Evart will not improve.
“You have sealed the future of Evart,‘ she said. “You will never be anything more than you are now.‘
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.