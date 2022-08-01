EVART — Gerald and Marge Selbee admit they were a little bit worried about how they would be portrayed in a major motion picture.
A few days before “Jerry and Marge Go Large” premiered on June 17, the couple was invited to a private viewing of the film with the cast and crew in New York City.
It was there they learned their worries were for naught.
“I’ve seen it five times,” Gerald said. “I didn’t expect it would be that wholesome. It was a pleasure to watch.”
Gerald said his first impression of the film is that it is different than most movies made nowadays, in that it centers around two ordinary people “just like your neighbors next door,” who just happened to do something extraordinary.
Gerald added that he was happy to see that the movie producers and actors didn’t try to portray them as small-town “hicks from the sticks.”
“There was nothing sinister or troubling about it,” Gerald said. “They made us look like a couple that got along together really well and had a good family, which we do.”
“They didn’t try to make us look like the Clampetts, because of where we live and everything,” Marge agreed. “I thought they did a very good job.”
Last year, Paramount+ and Landline Pictures filmed the picture in a small town in Georgia. The movie was directed by David Frankel and stars Bryan Cranston and Annette Bening, who play Gerald and Marge.
Cranston, Bening, Frankel and a couple of other crew members spent several days with the Selbees in Evart last summer as part of the research process for the upcoming movie.
During their time in Northern Michigan, the Selbees showed Cranston and Bening around their hometown and took them to a number of local eateries, including the Mineral Springs Pizza Pub and Grill in Tustin, Travlers Bar in LeRoy, the Blue Cow in Big Rapids, and the Lamplighter Café in Evart.
Marge said the time they spent here paid off, as there were moments in the movie when Cranston — through his mannerisms and demeanor — bore an uncanny resemblance to her husband.
The Selbees were first approached by a movie studio interested in buying the rights to their story following a 60 Minutes piece about them that aired in 2019. Prior to that, a number of news outlets had published articles about the time they spent as “professional lottery players” beginning around the year 2003.
“I knew the potential was there for a movie, just because of the human interest aspect,” Gerald told the Cadillac News last year. “But I never really expected it to happen.”
The movie’s plot centers around a loophole that Gerald discovered in the WinFall Lotto game.
Gerald, who holds bachelor’s degrees in mathematics and business, figured out that he could make reliable profits during the “rolldown” of the WinFall game. The rolldown occurred when there was no winner after the jackpot reached $2 million, at which point payoffs would go to players who purchased tickets with partial matching numbers.
While it’s been several years since Gerald has played the WinFall game, he can still recite the odds of getting matching numbers during a rolldown. About one in every 40,000 plays would be a five-number match worth $28,000-$33,000. Four- and three-number matches were more common but worth less money — $1,000 and $25, respectively. He said they could also count on winning about 26,000 “free bets,” which is essentially your money back on a ticket.
To increase the odds of getting matching numbers, Gerald and Marge would buy hundreds of thousands of tickets, using their own money, along with money from investors who were part of their corporation. Gerald estimated he and Marge put in about 500 hours each prepping, organizing and sorting the tickets for each rolldown drawing.
When Michigan discontinued the game, the Selbees focused their efforts on playing in Massachusetts. Every two months for seven or eight years, the Selbees would travel to Massachusetts to play the game. Gerald estimates they spent 100 nights a year in Massachusetts hotel rooms during the time they were playing.
By the time Massachusetts followed Michigan in discontinuing the game, the Selbees personally had netted between $8.5 and $9 million, although what they actually took home was a fraction of that amount after taxes.
“It is basically all about what Jerry did,” Marge said. “He’s the mind behind it. Who would have ever done that? That part of the film was very authentically portrayed.”
Another realistic scene in the movie, Gerald said, was when they discussed the outcome of their bets with a roomful of investors.
“I remember the investors always looked forward to that,” Gerald said. “It was more or less exactly what we did.”
Not that the movie was an entirely factual depiction of the people involved or of the events: the producers did take a few creative liberties with the story ... it is the entertainment business, after all.
One example of something the movie portrayed that didn’t actually happen is the Selbees “saving” Evart as a result of their success in playing the lotto game.
“I’ve been asked a few times, ‘did you really save the town of Evart,’” Gerald said. “No, that didn’t happen.”
Another departure from reality depicted in the movie is a heated rivalry between the Selbees and another group of lotto players from Harvard University. While there actually was another group of investors that played the game around the same time they did, Gerald said there was never any animosity between them.
Gerald and Marge said they didn’t mind the fictional plot twists at all, and understand that adding some conflict and drama to the story makes for a more compelling narrative.
Since the movie’s release, Gerald said a number of people have approached him to say how much they enjoyed it. Even the local grocery store, Foster’s Market, paid homage to the local celebrities with a message stating that “Jerry and Marge shop here.”
“It was a very unique experience for Marge and I,” Gerald said about being depicted in a movie. “It’s nothing you would visualize happening in your future.”
“Jerry and Marge Go Large” can be streamed on paramountplus.com. Marge said it also can be viewed on a television set through a Roku device, which is how they watch it.
