Evart crowns homecoming king, queen

It was raw and blustery on Saturday afternoon in Evart but that didn't dampen the Homecoming spirit at all during halftime of the varsity game between the Wildcats and Roscommon. Deanna Conklin was named the 2020 Evart homecoming queen and Danny Witbeck was named king. This year's court also included seniors Sophia Scott, Kyleigh Burhans and Mackenzi VanBuren along with Kinkade DeBreuil, Andrue Smith and Reese Ransom.
photo by Mike Dunn
