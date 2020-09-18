EVART — Looking at this year’s attendance so far, Evart Superintendent Shirley Howard discovered that the elementary school had some interesting numbers.
At the Evart School Board of Education meeting on Monday, Sept. 14, Howard said that around 22% on average throughout the district were participating in virtual learning with the elementary school having the highest number of virtual students.
“We were surprised to see that the elementary had the most students going to school virtually,‘ she said.
The elementary school has 70 of its 336 students enrolled in online classes in comparison to the middle school which has 67 of its 269 students in online classes. The total student body across the three schools, Howard said, is 879 students.
“We haven’t lost any students and we are right around where we were expecting last year,‘ she said.
As to why the elementary school may have the highest number of students enrolled in online learning, Elementary Principle Ed Dickenson said he believes it is more of a safety concern.
“When we started the year, a number of parents had concerns with what COVID-19 education would look like and enrolled in virtual learning because of that. (...) There are those who online fit better with their work schedules but the main reason I have heard from parents is that they don’t want their kids to get sick.‘
Though the elementary school has the highest number of online students in the Evart School District, Dickenson said that as parents are seeing what school amid COVID-19 looks like, students are starting to come back to face-to-face learning.
“I think that is the best way to put it, they are trickling back,‘ he said. “Just this week we had two or three students come back to school and we are expecting more in the coming weeks.‘
