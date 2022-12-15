EVART — Reading comprehension skills have become a point of focus at Evart Elementary, and Principal Ken Ranjel kicked off Monday’s Board of Education meeting with a presentation on their progress thus far.
It was made clear by state M-STEP data released in September that many Michigan schools have fallen behind academically since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Evart included. Ranjel said Evart Elementary staff are working to rectify test scores across the board, but they’ve paid special attention to reading comprehension skills at the third- and fourth-grade level.
Test results from spring 2022 M-STEP showed that a majority of students were considered either partially proficient or not proficient. Ranjel said the goal for this year’s round of testing, which takes place in April, is to have 40% or more of students passing, and that they’re taking the steps necessary to make it happen.
Practice testing has been conducted twice at Evart Elementary since the M-STEP, and Ranjel said students have already demonstrated some advancement. According to testing completed in September, there were 51 total students below proficiency for their grade level. Ranjel said results from testing completed this month show that the number has now dropped significantly.
Ranjel said student progress has been achieved through skill building being implemented by faculty and staff. Along with conducting testing on a consistent basis, students have been meeting for half-hour sessions four times a week to develop individualized reading plans that target their deficits.
Students start building their reading comprehension skills in kindergarten, Ranjel said, and it’s between grades K-2 that they can start to fall behind, so early intervention has been key. He said he’s been very happy with the school’s reading curriculum, which pushes proficiency in phonics for all grade levels.
Every six weeks, Evart Elementary students are tested on a spelling inventory that’s based on instruction given by their teachers and paraprofessionals. With all these efforts in mind, Ranjel is hopeful that scores will be up when students revisit the M-STEP in the spring.
He said Evart Public Schools has continued to produce successful sports teams and clubs, and test scores should be no different.
“This work is happening every single day in our building. It’s not the most exciting work that we do; it’s not something that there are great picture opportunities for,” Ranjel said. “This is nitty gritty attention to detail and skill practice that we put in; this is the stuff that wins championships, and I assure you when we take that test on April 26, we’re gonna give a championship effort with the skills that we have obtained during the school year.”
Ranjel concluded by ensuring the board that elementary staff will continue to work on reading comprehension through the remainder of the year in order to catch students up to pre-pandemic skill level, and higher.
Evart’s lack of available housing was also up for discussion Monday after board member Eric Schmidt made mention that the Evart Housing Commission approached the building and grounds committee with interest in developing apartments on a portion of property owned by the district, which is located behind Evart Elementary.
Schmidt said it’s no secret that housing has been a growing issue in the city, and it’s something he’s been aware of since serving as mayor.
He added that there could be the opportunity to initiate a swap with the city for a portion of land at the corner of Main Street and 7 Mile that has been designated for recreational use.
Despite the obvious need, Schmidt said it’s his recommendation that the board host some kind of open forum or public hearing to gather opinion from residents before making plans to move forward.
“There’s gonna be some naysayers too, and I would like to hear that, too, before we make a concrete decision on it,” he said. “Because somebody’s gonna throw something at us that we’re probably not seeing.”
Board members came to a consensus that they’re willing to explore the possibility of a housing project and agreed to gather more information from the public and the housing commission.
