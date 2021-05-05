Evart Elementary unveils 2 book vending machines

EVART — For nearly two weeks, students at Evart Elementary School have been wondering what was underneath a tarp inside the school.
Anticipation switched to excitement Monday. Underneath the tarp were two Inchy’s Bookworm Vending Machines. The machines will hopefully be the catalyst for achievement, attendance, leadership and, of course, reading, according to Evart Elementary Principal Ed Dickenson.
"We started talking about the idea in October. I saw (the book vending machine) through ads on Facebook and I talked with the company, but we needed to secure funding," Dickenson said. "We did that by December."
Dickenson said the school secured a literacy grant and received a local donation to purchase the two vending machines. The order was placed in December and the machines were delivered a few weeks ago. Due to COVID-19 quarantine issues for various classes, Dickenson said the reveal was delayed until the students returned.
"I wanted to make sure everyone could be part of the excitement," he said.
The vending machines work when students deposit tokens and the students earn the tokens in various ways, according to Dickenson. The students will receive a token on their birthdays, but they also can earn them by exhibiting great behavior choices, good attendance, modeling leadership habits and meeting assessment goals.
He also said teachers are free to figure out ways to reward their students for meeting different expectations.
Once the vending machines were revealed, Dickenson said the students were all very excited and spent the morning looking at the books inside each of them. In total, there are roughly 350 books combined that are housed in the machines.
The grant and local donation also helped fill both machines with books, and Dickenson said there is still some money left over for the school to purchase replacement books. He also said anyone interested in helping to purchase more books for the machines should contact the elementary by calling (231) 734-5595 or messaging the school via its Facebook page.
Dickenson also said a long-term goal is to have groups or individuals sponsor a row or shelf of books in honor of someone or simply because they like books and reading.
