The annual Evart Fall Festival was moved up this year from October to September and was held Saturday on the grounds of the Depot in conjunction with the Evart Farmers Market. It proved to be a popular destination as folks came to visit some of the 30 vendors selling everything from plants to crafts to fresh produce, and families came with their children to check things out and enjoy riding a go-kart or getting a personalized balloon animal or visiting the petting zoo.

