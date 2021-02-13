EVART — The Evart Area Fire Department and Osceola County Emergency Management are monitoring ice buildup on the Muskegon River and are warning residents to steer clear.
According to a press release issued by the fire department, there is ice backing up on the river, which is causing the river to back up in spots.
"The ice is not stable and everyone should avoid the ice buildup on the river," the press release states. "The river increased from just over 7 (feet) to just below 9 (feet) yesterday, it has since stabilized."
Updates on the situation will be posted periodically on the Evart Area Fire Department Facebook page and through other social media sites.
