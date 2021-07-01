EVART — Activities for the Evart Fourth of July celebration are in full swing. All events will be taking place on Saturday, July 3, in an effort to bring foot traffic to local businesses that are typically closed on Sunday.
Starting off the day is the annual Fourth of July parade at 11 a.m., starting on Main Street and ending at the Osceola County Fair Grounds. The Party in the Park will be at Riverside Park from noon until 3 p.m., including music, food and activities for kids. Ending the celebration with a bang are the fireworks, which are being set off from the Evart Industrial Park at 10 p.m.
An event that won't be on the schedule this year is the Evart Fourth of July 5K.
Hoping for restrictions to lift, Evart Chamber of Commerce President Eric Schmidt said they never stopped planning for the celebration.
"It was a waiting game, and we had to have city approval, because everything we do is on city property, so until we had the OK from the council, we were on hold," he said. "We actually kept moving things forward as if we were going to, hoping that the governor would open things up sooner, which, obviously she allowed us."
Totaling a cost of $18,000, Schmidt said the fireworks are the biggest attraction of the holiday weekend. After the cancellation of last year's events, he's expecting a big turnout from the community.
"We've been getting a ton of phone calls from people entering the parade. Party in the Park is going to be huge, we've got more people setting up down there," he said. "I think people just wanted to get out, so I think we're going to be overwhelmed with the amount of people."
Over at the Party in the Park, there will be a chicken dinner fundraiser for the Evart Lions Club, strawberry shortcake from the General Federation of Women's Clubs (GFWC), petting zoo, pony rides and a little league-sponsored duck race.
This year's parade is taking a different route than usual, according to parade coordinator Olyvia Campbell. Lineup begins at 10 a.m. on Main Street in downtown Evart. It will then travel down Fifth Street and head west, ending at the fairgrounds. Typically, the parade crosses over U.S. 10, but there wasn't enough notice given to secure a road closure.
As of right now, there's an estimated 46 parade participants, and Campbell said she's still getting calls from community members who want to join in. She's grateful to see people coming out to get involved.
"It's definitely nice to have people come out and be a part of the parade and join in the fun," Campbell said. "We're hoping to have a lot of spectators to watch."
A full schedule of events and events updates can be found at www.facebook.com/evartchamber.
