EVART — Though the Evart Chamber of Commerce canceled its annual Fourth of July parade and party in the park, one resident has taken it upon herself to plan a freedom march.
After hearing the decision of the chamber to cancel the parade, former chamber member Connie Douglas decided to put something together to celebrate July 4.
"With the way the world is today, we need something to make us smile and celebrate," Douglas said.
The original parade and party in the park were canceled by the chamber back in May after the city council decided to cancel this year's fireworks display.
Though taking the place of the chamber's Fourth of July Parade, Douglas said she in no way is trying to step on any toes.
"That's why I am calling it a freedom march rather than a parade," she said. "I don't want people thinking this is connected to this and I didn't want the chamber to think I was stepping on any toes."
Evart's Department of Public Works Director Mark Wilson confirmed that the march did get a road closure permit down Main Street from 7 Mile to Sixth Street.
Line up for the march will begin on 7 Mile with everything kicking off at 11 a.m.
In addition to changes for this year, Douglas said, unlike the chamber's traditional parade, the march will not cross US-10.
"With no party in the park, it just didn't feel necessary to close down a part of US-10," she said.
Currently, those taking part in the march include the Boyscouts and Girlscouts, some local businesses, the Evart Fire Department, decorated bikes and some antique cars. Douglas said there are quite a few other interested groups in joining that march but she is awaiting confirmation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.