EVART — Walking into the Osceola County Fairgrounds festival goers are immediately met with the sounds of acoustic instruments.
Musicians travel from across the country, and even Canada, to enjoy the dulcimer festival.
“We think we have something special and we’d like to invite other people to come and join us," Original Dulcimer Players Club president Brian Burchett said.
The dulcimer festival is held annually every third week in July for three days, through Saturday.
Musicians do not need to have years under their belt to participate in the festival. There are workshops throughout the weekend from pre-beginner to advanced.
Burchett said he started coming to the festival 23 years ago, just to hear others play.
Now, he plays the dulcimer and the mandolin.
“When people come here we play music together and enjoy each other’s company," Burchett said. "We’re not concerned about whether a person votes differently than I do, and I think that’s a way to build trust and strengthen our community."
He said over 1,000 tickets are bought every year and the club is hopeful to bring the festival back to pre-pandemic levels.
It costs $10 for a ticket for the day and $20 for those planning to come the entire the weekend.
Burchett said the hammered dulcimer is popular in the state of Michigan and there a variety of different dulcimers played around the world.
“It seems like it’s a world instrument," he said.
“To be able to carry on, really a language that would otherwise die out as many languages do," said Jeff Wilkinson a musician from Windsor, Ontario.
Wilkinson has played a variety of instruments with his favorite being the harmonica.
“Creating something out of nothing," Wilkinson said.
Wilkinson plays alongside Rob Angus from Birmingham, Alabama and together they performed on the big stage at the festival Thursday night.
“When I play out in Birmingham the most common question I get is, ‘what is that instrument?'" Angus said.
Angus said mountain dulcimers are more common down south, so he enjoys coming up north and playing his favorite instrument the hammered dulcimer.
“Playing with other people, jamming," Angus said was one of the best parts about attending the festival.
The camping area was filled people sitting around in circles playing instruments together which is the usual at the fun fest.
On Saturday, if attendees purchase a ticket, there will be cake and ice cream in the community building to celebrate ODPC's 60th anniversary.
“We’re pretty proud that the club has been in existence for 60 years," Burchett said.
Saturday, July 15
9 a.m.- 5 p.m. Workshops
9 a.m.- 4 p.m. ODPC Office is open
10 a.m.- 7 p.m. Vendor Sales
10 a.m.- 11:30 a.m. Youth Concert (Grandstands)
2 p.m.- 3:30 p.m. Open Mic Concert (Grandstands)
4 p.m.- 6 p.m. ODPC 60th Anniversary Party (Community Building)
6:30 p.m.- 10 p.m. Event Staging Show
Evening- Squirrel's nest open jam - All are welcome
Late Evening- Irish Jam- All are Welcome (Building 11)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.