EVART — The first day of school can be a whirlwind of dropping students off, meeting new teachers and learning a new schedule.
This year, schools have the added difficulty of taking precautions during COVID-19 like checking temperatures and requiring students and staff to wear masks
Since schools closed in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Evart was the first in the Cadillac News coverage area to have students back in the classroom on Wednesday, Aug. 19 and parents and staff thought the day went well overall.
"We are definitely the guinea pigs for the area," High School Principal Jessica Kolenda said. "But I couldn't have asked for the day to go better. Taking temperatures went slow, but I know we will get better with time, and we didn't have any issues with students complying with wearing masks. I am gushing over how well everything went today."
Though the day started out a little hectic with implementing temperature checks at all grade levels and getting students straight in their morning classes, parents said the day overall went really well.
"So far the first day has gone good," Evart Elementary mom Ceejae Smith said prior to school getting out for early release. "Not sure how my daughter feels about the first day yet, but it's probably very weird due to all these changes regarding the virus."
"I think things went as smoothly as they could with all the new precautions," Evart Elementary and Middle School mom Bre Grabill said. "It took a little bit to get through drop off at the schools but that was to be expected. (...) As the year goes on, I am sure things will only get smoother."
The only thing Smith said could be an issue in the future would be the strict no visitor policy the district has in place during COVID-19.
"No that's not an issue right now," she said in reference to not being able to walk her third-grader to class on the first day. "But I know if there was a reason I needed to get my daughter from school and I couldn't go in, it would be frustrating."
At the middle school, Grabill said her eldest son, who entered fifth grade this year, spent the day learning the building and getting used to using a locker rather than a cubby.
"I haven't talked to him about how the cohort classrooms went, but I don't think that was a focus today," she said. "He came home really confident with using a locker and that is a good start to the year."
This year, Heather Erwin, a mom with a student attending all three schools this year, said she gives a lot of credit to teachers and the predicament they are in worrying about their own safety on top of the students.
"Obviously, I'm concerned about everybody's safety, and not just the students," she said. "I have the unique experience of being a former substitute teacher, as well as the child of a retired middle school teacher. Teachers have one of the hardest jobs I've ever seen. I respect and appreciate the measures they are taking to try and keep themselves, and our kids safe."
In looking at what the year as a whole, parents just hope that students are able to stay in school the full year.
"I'd like for the kids to be able to lead as much of a pre-COVID school day as they can," Erwin said. "I want everyone to stay healthy. I really want them to go the entire school year and not get out two months early."
"I hope they get to stay in school this year," Grabill said. "As long as school is able to stay open and we can keep as much normalcy in these kids' lives as possible, I think that is the most important thing right now."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.