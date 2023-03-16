EVART — Evart High School went on lockdown Thursday morning after staff received a report that a student had made a threat involving a weapon.
According to a press release issued by Evart High School Principal Jessica Kolenda, staff were made aware of the threat around 10:30 a.m., and at that point, the school was placed on lockdown.
"The subject was immediately isolated from the rest of the students," the press release continues. "Using security cameras, officers were able to track the student's movements and conduct systematic searches of the building to ensure the building was safe. Once the search was complete, the building was placed into secure mode while the investigation continued. The building resumed normal activities once law enforcement concluded their on-campus investigation."
Kolenda told the Cadillac News that it turned out the student did not actually have a weapon. She said they also were confident that no weapon could have been hidden in the school at any point.
Kolenda said the presence of School Resource Officer Ryan Douglas made a "world of difference," as he was able to respond within 90 seconds.
"It was priceless to know the situation was under control that quickly," Kolenda said.
"Evart High School is extremely grateful for all of the cooperation and quick responses of everyone who assisted today," Kolenda said in the press release. "We take threats very seriously and have several procedures in place that we always follow with fidelity. We want to assure everyone that our first priority in an emergency situation is to ensure that our students are safe and secure. We have, and will continue, to make 'in the moment' decisions that prioritize safety. We will continue to do our best to communicate appropriately and as quickly as possible."
While Kolenda said she couldn't comment about what will happen to the student involved in this incident, she did say that there is absolutely no threat to students at the school at this time.
The Osceola County Sheriff's Office responded to the incident and were assisted by the Evart Police Department, Michigan State Police Osceola County EMS and Meceola Central Dispatch.
