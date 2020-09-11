Evart hires new DDA director

EVART — The City of Evart’s Downtown Development Authority has selected a new DDA Director.
On Friday, Aug. 28, Eric Kehoe said he was excited to move into the position of DDA Director and be a part of helping Evart grow to its potential.
“Evart’s downtown is one-of-a-kind and full of potential,‘ said Kehoe. “I’m humbled by the opportunity to serve as the DDA Director and look forward to working with community members and business owners to build on the strong foundation of the city.‘
Kehoe is taking over the position after the previous director, Bryan Tiedt resigned in June.
Prior to his experience with Preservation Detroit, Kehoe graduated with his Master's Degree in urban planning from the University of Maine.
As President of Preservation Detroit, Kehoe built relationships with the City of Detroit’s Mayor’s office and City Council, collaborating on citywide preservation town halls and distributing educational mailers to each residential historic district in the city.
Moving across the state, Kehoe said he was drawn to Evart because of the sense of community and its "sense of place."
“Evart’s recent selection to become a Michigan Main Street shows just how special downtown is,‘ said Kehoe. “There’s a sense of place when you’re here. Our job now is to organize around that distinction and become a revitalized main street that focuses on building community wealth for the long term.‘
As DDA Director, Kehoe plans to prioritize a strong local economy that keeps money invested in the city, as well as a sustainable approach to attracting new investment.
“I don't want to get too far ahead of myself, I am still learning about what makes up this community," he said. "There are a lot of ideas out there right now, we just have to get over the humps to start them. The popup shop, for example, is a really great way to bring new businesses to the area. But we can't forget about those that are already here. It is our job to make sure we are continuing to grow but also support what is already here."
