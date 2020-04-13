EVART — The Evart police chief announced he would be adding a part-time officer to the department at the Evart Council meeting on April 6.
Johnny Daniels, who comes with the experience of working at other agencies in the state, will, hopefully, be starting later this week, City Manager Sarah Dvoracek wrote in an email.
Police Chief John Beam said at the meeting this new hire was something that was already scheduled in the department’s budget. But Dvoracek wrote that it had not been easy finding a candidate to fill the open position.
“The city budgeted for a part-time officer last year, we have difficulties finding a candidate. In our budget, the hours for the part-time officer are based on a couple of shifts per month,‘ Dvoracek wrote.
This hiring comes at a time when the Evart Police Department is still down two full-time officers.
While Police Chief Beam could not be reached for an update on the department’s situation, Dvoracek wrote it is still functioning.
“Our police department is operating and functioning the best they can through these challenging times,‘ she wrote.
