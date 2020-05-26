EVART – They raised the flag to half-staff on Monday in Evart. They placed the wreath representing the courageous soldiers who gave their lives in combat to preserve our freedoms as Americans. They saluted the colors. They fired the 21-gun salute. Navy veteran Rich Machleit played a haunting version of taps.
The members of the Evart Honor Guard decided they were not going to allow Memorial Day of 2020 go by without a public remembrance. No, they didn’t have the parade down Main Street as they normally would on Memorial Day because of the current pandemic. The public wasn’t officially invited, though it was an open ceremony. Those who came, though, remained at a respectful distance and honored the safety standards that are in place in Michigan.
“We had to do this today,‘ explained Dan Howe, the Evart Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7979 Commander and a retired Naval Commander.
“Today is the day we recognize our fallen comrades, those who have paid the ultimate price for our freedoms. Some might question about the risk but my reply is, ‘What about the risk these soldiers took on our behalf?’ To us it’s worth it to remember them today and honor them.‘
Howe also noted that those from the honor guard who were participating were careful to maintain social distancing and those who attended the ceremonies were asked to do the same and it appeared everyone was in compliance.
There were three brief ceremonies held Monday morning in Evart, one at Guyton Park downtown, one at the Riverside Park railroad bridge, where a wreath was dropped from the bridge into the flowing waters of the Muskegon River, and one at the Civil War monument at Forest Hill Cemetery. The flag was raised at Guyton Park and at Forest Hills, and a 21-gun salute took place at all three locations along with the playing of taps.
Dave Brickey, an Army veteran and the Evart AmVet Post 11 Commander and past VFW Commander, stressed that the Memorial Day celebration wasn’t done in defiance but rather in recognition of the freedoms that have been secured by those who have given their lives for our country.
“I’ve been in places where the people don’t have the kinds of freedoms we do here so it’s important for us to remember the soldiers who assured us these freedoms,‘ said Brickey, whose older brother was serving at Pearl Harbor during the Japanese bombing in 1941 and whose youngest brother served in combat during Vietnam.
“This is a small sacrifice for us to make today compared to the sacrifice of those who’ve given their lives.‘
Michael Renke of Hersey attended the ceremony Monday, proudly carrying his own flag.
“I do this in honor of my father Edward,‘ Renke said. “He was from Mishawaka, Indiana and served on a P.T. Boat, the U.S.S. Hilo, in New Guinea during World War II.‘
Another attendee, Army veteran Tom Jankins of Evart, had his trailer specially decorated with flags and a large sign honoring the fallen American soldiers. Jankins expressed his deep gratitude that the Evart Honor Guard was having the Memorial Day ceremony.
“I was prepared to drive down Main Street today with my sign because I wanted to be sure the veterans who gave their lives were remembered,‘ he explained. “We weren’t able to do St. Patrick’s Day, Easter, or Mother’s Day because of the coronavirus but I couldn’t let this day go by too. You have to draw a line somewhere. We’ve already lost too many of our freedoms.‘
Lowell Shore, an Evart native and retired engineer at 9&10 News, drove down from Cadillac with his wife Carlotta and his son Craig for the Memorial Day ceremony.
“When I was growing up here, Memorial Day was a big day of the year,‘ Shore said. “We had a huge parade downtown and a ceremony at Forest Hill with speeches and huge crowds. It’s really nice to see what these veterans did here today.‘
