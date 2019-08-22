EVART — Evart is hosting an invasive species workshop to help the community deal with the spread of Japanese knotweed.
From 10 a.m. to noon on Thursday, Aug. 22 the North Country Cooperative Invasive Species Management Area will be teaching the treatment workshop in Riverside Park East.
The workshop will cover how to manage the invasive plant on workshop-goers' properties and discuss topics like proper chemical selections, treatment techniques and herbicide safety and decontamination.
The public is welcome and no registration is required.
