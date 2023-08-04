EVART — First responders and local organizations gathered in Riverside Park in Evart Tuesday night for National Night Out.
The community was invited to meet local police, firefighters and other organizations that provide resources in the community.
“The main purpose is the meet and greet with your local first responders. A lot of kids have more traumatic experiences with us if we’re coming in a home during emergencies, or fires, or if there’s a medical emergency,” Evart Police Chief John Beam said.
He said they have not had National Night Out the past three years, but he expected between 500 and 600 people attended.
“It puts us on a neutral ground in a park,” Beam said.
Along with emergency personnel, Osceola County Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) was in attendance as well.
“I’m very pleased with the number of people we’ve had come through here,” CERT Coordinator Mary Frew said.
Frew said CERT is a volunteer organization that helps police, fire and EMS departments in the community helping with traffic controls during events, missing persons, disaster assessments and public education.
She said they had passed out quite a few activity books for children along with information for adults.
“An event like this I think is extremely important. One it gets people information about a lot of emergency type situations, it gets them used to emergency vehicles, so if they ever have to use one that the children aren’t afraid of them,” Frew said.
Other organizations such as Mecosta-Osceola Transit Authority were also in attendance.
“People don’t even know that we exist,” MOTA Operations Coordinator Marcia Cornelius said.
MOTA covers all 1,250 square miles of Mecosta and Osceola counties as well as meets up with Lake County and Cadillac bus systems.
“I’ve had a couple people come up and say, ‘you guys come to Evart?’ We sure do,” Cornelius said.
She said MOTA is working to begin non-emergency medical transport for those who have appointments in places like Ann Arbor and Grand Rapids.
Cornelius said it costs $2 to ride the MOTA bus even if having to travel from Marion to Stanwood.
The event included popcorn, hotdogs, a dunk tank and other activities available for children and families.
“We had a lot of work put into it,” Beam said.
