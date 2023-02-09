Evart Library celebrating Black History Month with 'Underground Railroad' quilt, other displays

EVART —The Evart Public Library is celebrating Black History Month with a number of displays, books and a special quilt.
The quilt, made by Dee Witbeck and donated to the library, is based on a pattern titled “Underground Railroad.” Each block on the quilt represents a stop on the trail which led from slavery in the South to freedom in the North.
“It was a perilous journey requiring bravery and courage from both those on the journey and those who assisted them,” reads a press release issued by the Evart Public Library.
Books on the Underground Railroad also are available at the library, and range in age and reading level from preschool to adult, both fiction and non-fiction.
Silhouettes have been placed on the library windows representing famous African Americans through the ages, along with some of their most inspiring quotes. Biographies of these individuals and many others also are available at the library.
This exhibit will be available for the month of February. Library hours are Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and the second and fourth Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon.
