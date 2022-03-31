EVART — With the help of grants and donations from various community organizations, the Evart Library and Museum recently has been able to complete a number of facility upgrades
According to a press release issued by the library, the upgrades have made visiting the building a lot easier.
“Recognizing the need to help parents with strollers, the mobility-impaired and those carrying packages to have easier access, the staff applied to the Osceola County Community Foundation for a grant,” reads the press release.
This grant was for the purchase and installation of electronic door buttons and electrical wiring. The grant was awarded, installation has been completed, and “patrons have been very receptive,” the release states.
Wiring upgrades were also completed, including USB outlets and track lighting with spotlights to highlight the library’s “Giving Tree” display.
“With extra museum displays planned for this summer to help celebrate Evart’s Sesquicentennial, the doors will allow many more visitors to enjoy exhibit of Evart’s early years.”
In addition to the grant from the foundation, the library received a donation from Evart Masonic Lodge No 320. The Library Board and Staff expressed deep gratitude for the support from these organizations.
