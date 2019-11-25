Evart Library recently installs $13K two-sided digital sign

EVART — The Evart Public Library is the proud owner of a new two-side digital sign.
Library Director Lyla Vanscoyoc said the sign is made of light-emitting diodes and can be changed to display any message they wish.
She said the $13,000 sign was afforded through a variety of grants and donations. Among those that contributed to the sign’s purchase were the Osceola County Community Foundation, Evart Downtown Development Authority, Great Lakes Energy People Fund and the Evart Jokers motorcycle club.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.