Evart Library recently installs $13K two-sided digital sign

Pictured in front of Evart Library\'s new digital sign are Kim Booher, Roger Elkins, Alan Bengry, Rhonda Huff, MaryAnn Nugent, Susanne Bieri and Lyla Vanscoyoc, representing the Osceola County Community Foundation, Evart Downtown Development Authority, Great Lakes Energy and Evart Library board.

EVART — The Evart Public Library is the proud owner of a new two-side digital sign.

Library Director Lyla Vanscoyoc said the sign is made of light-emitting diodes and can be changed to display any message they wish.

She said the $13,000 sign was afforded through a variety of grants and donations. Among those that contributed to the sign’s purchase were the Osceola County Community Foundation, Evart Downtown Development Authority, Great Lakes Energy People Fund and the Evart Jokers motorcycle club.

