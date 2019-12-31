Evart Lit Provisioning Centers picked as one of three to start recreational delivery service

EVART — Lit Provisionary Centers in Evart has been chosen as one of three businesses in the state to provide a recreational marijuana delivery service.
Starting in 2020, Lit, along with Battle Creek Provisioning Center in Battle Creek and Natures Releaf Burton Inc. in Burton, will be among the first to provide another level of accessibility to recreational marijuana customers.
“We are committed to achieving ultimate customer satisfaction in all facets of our business and believe delivery will represent a major step forward for product accessibility and consumer convenience,‘ Lume President and COO Doug Hellyar said.
Drivers will not be able to carry more than 15 ounces of marijuana on them at a time and will be required to drive a secure vehicle with a GPS tracking system on at all times.
Customers will be able to purchase up to 2.5 ounces of pot at a time online after setting up an account that is approved by the center, said Store Manager Sam Gray.
“It will be similar to our medical system now,‘ she said on Dec. 6. “You will have to submit your license and then it will get approved at the location when you first sign up for deliveries.‘
Lit is one of 67 dispensaries across the state that delivers medical marijuana.
When recreational marijuana first opened up in early December, Hellyar said there would be a delivery system set up for four different counties; Osceola, Missaukee, Mecosta and Isabella. Now the plan is to launch the service in Evart and Honor in early 2020.
“As a leading cannabis brand in the state of Michigan, Lume is excited to launch its delivery service in the first quarter of 2020,‘ Hellyar said. “(...) With plans to initially launch this service in both Evart and Honor, we are currently in the process of acquiring vehicles and building out our infrastructure.‘
According to Pat Banta, another Lit Store Manager, the Evart location is looking to service Big Rapids, Mount Pleasant and Cadillac.
With finalities to still be put into motion, Hellyar said Lume is working closely with the state and more information will be available “in the coming weeks.‘
