REED CITY — A 28-year-old Evart man was charged with fleeing and eluding police and other offenses during his recent arraignment in Osceola County's 77th District Court.
Justin Lee Carmoney was charged with one count each of fourth-degree fleeing and eluding, police officer assault, resist or obstruct and unlawful use of a registration plate on Nov. 18 in Osceola County’s Burdell Township.
The charges in question are only accusations. Carmoney is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
At 9:18 p.m., a trooper from the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post attempted to stop a Jeep Grand Cherokee for an equipment violation on 180th Avenue near 20 Mile Road, according to a release by police. The trooper followed the Jeep into a driveway and activated the patrol vehicle’s emergency lights.
Police said the Jeep stopped and then sped off as the trooper stood next to the driver's side door and ordered the driver, Carmoney, out of the vehicle. During that time, the trooper recognized Carmoney from previous encounters with him, according to the press release.
Troopers arrested Carmoney at his home on Dec. 19 and he was lodged in the Osceola County Jail, police said.
The court set Carmoney’s bond at $50,000 10% cash or surety.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.