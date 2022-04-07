CADILLAC — A 43-year-old Evart man faced a potential life sentence as a result of his recent arraignment on drug and weapons-related offenses in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.
Michael Anthony Norris was charged with possession of methamphetamine second or subsequent offense and carrying a concealed weapon, a fixed-blade knife, for his connection with an incident on April 2 in Cadillac. A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the charges which enhance the potential sentence to either 15 years in prison or up to life in prison, depending on the sentence of the primary offense.
If convicted, Norris faces up to life in prison.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Norris is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
The court issued a $50,000 cash or surety bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on April 12.
