BIG RAPIDS — A 31-year-old Evart man was injured Monday when he was in a single-vehicle crash in Mecosta County.
At 6:34 p.m. Monday, the Mecosta County Sheriff's Office said deputies were dispatched to the single-vehicle personal injury crash on 230th Avenue approximately a half-mile north of 19 Mile Road in Green Township. The crash investigation revealed the Evart man was traveling southbound on 230th Avenue in his truck.
Police said when he crested a hill another vehicle also was starting up on the roadway and traveling southbound. The Evart man avoided striking that vehicle, but police said he lost control and crashed into trees and a fence. The Evart man was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.
Alcohol and speed are believed to be factors in the crash, police said.
The Mecosta County Sheriff's Office was assisted by Big Rapids City Fire and Rescue and Mecosta County EMS.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.