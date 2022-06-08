Evart man is walking 100 miles in support of men’s health month

EVART — When DC Hardmon first came across the statistics surrounding men’s health in the U.S., he was startled.
According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the average life expectancy for men to date is about five years less than the life expectancy of women. They also report that 13.2% of men aged 18 and older are in fair or poor health.
And, perhaps most startling, one in every two men will be diagnosed with cancer within their lifetime.
These numbers and more have also been highlighted through men’s health organization Movember. Throughout the year, the charity will promote various challenges and activities that people can participate in to raise awareness, and funds, for the growing issues of prostate cancer, testicular cancer and men’s mental health.
With June being Men’s Health Awareness month, the current challenge is to walk 100 miles in support of men’s health. When Hardmon caught on to Movember’s efforts and their recent awareness opportunity, he knew instantly that he wanted to be involved.
“I decided, this year for the Movember movement, that I wanted to get out here and try to bring more attention to men’s health and things like that, because I don’t think there’s enough men aware of the risks that we do have,” he said. “And some of the percents and the things that go on in there, I just don’t think men really pay enough attention to their mental health.”
Hardmon said he’s no stranger to anxiety and depression. He’s been struggling with both for many years, and began his own handyman business to offer a service to his community and pull himself out of the “dark hole” that is mental illness.
When he started working as The Hardmon Boyz, Hardmon wanted to focus on offering handyman and repair services at an affordable rate for members of Evart and surrounding communities.
The business has put him in touch with people from all different backgrounds. Hardmon said he’s had a lot of conversations with other men who struggle with mental health issues, and he’s always noticed the lack of awareness or care for men’s health issues in general.
There’s a societal stigma surrounding masculinity that pressures men to keep their feelings to themselves. Hardmon said that stigma is killing men in the long run. Not addressing health issues to fit the mold of what a man is supposed to be is not worth it in his eyes.
“I just want to get most of it out there to people, so they have a better understanding on men’s health,” Hardmon said. “I want people to be able to feel and walk around and say, ‘Hey, I’m a man. I’m no less of a man for admitting that I’m not okay, and for openly talking about constant struggle.’”
Something that many young men don’t know, Hardmon said, is that the common age range for testicular cancer is between ages 20 and 34. The misconception is that cancers and other health-related issues are exclusively for older men, and it often causes younger men to avoid doctor’s appointments, or to not take their health as seriously.
Fitness is a major contributing factor to one’s overall health, and that’s why many of the Movember challenges are exercise based. So far, Hardmon has gathered a small team of men to join in the 100-mile walk, including his younger brother.
The lack of response to his original Facebook post regarding his plans to walk came as a surprise to Hardmon. It further demonstrated to him the dismissive attitude that people have when it comes to men’s health awareness.
“I had some people that looked at it, and they didn’t even respond. They didn’t even say, ‘Hey, what’s this?’ or nothing,” he said. “... It just struck me that people will see that and just not even comment and brush it off; people don’t worry about it.”
As the father of two sons, the importance of understanding the health risks that are specific to men has grown. He said he does his best to instill in them that caring about your health doesn’t make you less masculine. It could very well save your life.
So far, Hardmon himself has walked about 35 miles, and Movember has reported 6,000 miles from all participating members. Hardmon said he’s confident he’ll be hitting the 100-mile goal by the end of June.
Hardmon’s personal mission has always been to help other people and to raise awareness on the issues that he cares about. As a business owner, he said he’s able to use that platform to call attention to issues like mental health, but he now plans to take action by promoting different causes through the year.
In September, he’ll be participating in the Great Cycle Challenge USA to fight kids’ cancer.
Although the focus of Movember to Hardmon is to make some noise about men’s health, he said donations can be given to the Movember charity through his fundraiser Facebook page.
