EVART — One person was killed and two were injured in a crash on US-10 near Evart Wednesday morning.
Troopers from the Mount Pleasant Post responded to a two-vehicle crash at 10:13 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 30 which resulted in a portion of US-10 to be closed from 95th Avenue and 110th Avenue.
The crash occurred when Vernon Deuel, a 75-year-old from Evart, lost control of his vehicle while heading west on US-10 and crossed into oncoming traffic, according to MSP.
After swerving into eastbound traffic, Deuel hit an eastbound semi-cargo truck head-on.
Deuel sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene while the passenger of his vehicle and the driver of the cargo truck sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
Both the passenger and the cargo driver were transported to Reed City Hospital.
Weather, poor road conditions and bad tires are believed to be factors in the crash. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor.
MSP was aided by the Evart Police Department, Evart Fire Department, Osceola County Sheriff's Office and Osceola County EMS.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.