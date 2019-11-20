REED CITY — A 35-year-old Evart man was sentenced recently in 49th Circuit Court after he pleaded no contest to a criminal sexual conduct-related charge.
William Mekan Jr. was sentenced to eight months in jail with 183 days credited for a no contest to fourth-degree CSC, multiple variables. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as one at sentencing. It also permits the court to determine guilt from the review of the police report.
Mekan Jr. was to be transported to Beacon Home in Kalamazoo as soon as a spot was available and once there the balance of jail would be suspended, court records indicate. Mekan Jr. also was ordered to pay $125 in fines and fees.
