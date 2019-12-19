Evart man sentenced to prison after home invasion, assault convictions

REED CITY — A 34-year-old Evart man will be spending at least the next decade in prison after he was sentenced recently in 49th Circuit Court for a home invasion he committed this past summer.
Juan Manuel-Leslie Aguilar was sentenced to 124 months to 20 years in prison with 153 days credited for a guilty plea to first-degree home invasion and between 21 months and 6 years for a guilty plea to assault with a dangerous weapon, car keys, with 153 days credit for his connection with an incident on July 17 at a home on 7 Mile Road in Middle Branch Township.
As part of his plea, charges of arson — preparation to burn a dwelling, police assault, resist or obstruct and unlawful driving away of a motor vehicle were dismissed at sentencing. Also at sentencing, a habitual offender fourth offense notice was dropped to a habitual offender second offense.
Aguilar also was ordered to pay $716 in fines and fees and $1 in restitution, court records indicate. Although restitution was $1, if the prosecutor doesn’t get a request from the victim the court will waive the $1. Aguilar’s defense attorney also will be reimbursed $714.90 in attorney fees and the court will waive $514.90 for the defendant.
According to the police report, Aguilar was unable to speak anything but loud grunts and was glaring at anyone who would speak to him.
Osceola County Prosecutor Tony Badovinac previously said Aguilar entered the Middle Branch Township home and eventually the person inside exited the home through the bedroom window. The victim made it to their car. Aguilar followed and continued to accost the person.
A trooper arrived on the scene and located Aguilar trying to pull the victim from her car and stab her with her keys.
It was learned from the victim she had been attacked by Aguilar when she pulled into her driveway and exited her car. She told police Aguilar approached her grunting loudly and beating his chest with his fist, according to a press release from police.
Once on the scene, police instructed Aguilar to get on the ground, which he did. He continued to follow police instructions and was taken into custody without incident, according to Badovinac.
