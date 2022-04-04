CADILLAC — An Evart man was arrested by Michigan State Police troopers Saturday for allegedly possessing meth, drug paraphernalia and other narcotics.
On Saturday at approximately 12:30 a.m., troopers from the Cadillac Post stopped a vehicle for an equipment violation on River Street near Mitchell in the city of Cadillac.
One of the troopers noticed a black case on the floor near the driver’s feet. The driver, a 43-year-old man from Evart, was asked if he would show the troopers what was inside the case. The man opened the case and revealed a small glass vile of suspected methamphetamine. The man was asked to exit the vehicle. When he exited, a fixed blade knife fell from the sun visor onto the driver seat.
The man also had his 9-year-old child with him. The child was seated in the patrol car as the investigation continued. The man had a glass pipe in his possession and another glass vile of suspected narcotics was located inside the black case. The man was arrested and lodged in the Wexford County Jail. He was also on probation out of Osceola County for operating while intoxicated. He also had a failure to appear warrant from the same county. The child was picked up at the scene by a relative.
The man remains lodged pending arraignment in the 84th District Court in Wexford County.
