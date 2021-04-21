BIG RAPIDS — A 36-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman from Evart face several felony offenses, including breaking and entering, after leading police on a chase through multiple counties Monday.
At 9:46 a.m. on April 19, the Mecosta County Sheriff's Office was assisting the Newaygo County Sheriff's Office with locating suspects involved in a reported breaking and entering on Baseline and Thornapple in Newaygo County's Wilcox Township, according to police. The suspect vehicle eventually was located in Mecosta County and police said upon attempting a traffic stop of the vehicle on Mecosta County's 7 Mile Road near Elder the suspect vehicle fled police.
The pursuit continued down Northland Drive and through Mecosta and Montcalm counties. The police pursuit ended in Kent County, according to police. The driver, the 36-year-old Evart man, and his passenger, the 40-year-old Evart woman, were both apprehended a short time later after they abandoned the vehicle in the Sand Lake area and police said they fled on foot into a wooded area.
As of Tuesday afternoon, police said the two were being held in the Mecosta County Jail awaiting arraignment on charges of breaking and entering, fleeing and eluding and other charges stemming from Monday's incidents and over the past month throughout Mecosta, Osceola and Newaygo counties.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Both defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
As of Tuesday afternoon, neither the Evart man nor woman were arraigned in Mecosta County's 77th District Court.
Also on Tuesday, the Newaygo County Sheriff's Office said it had taken several breaking and entering complaints and complaints about stolen all-terrain vehicles, vehicles and a camper. On Monday, police said during a breaking and entering on Baseline and Thornapple in Newaygo County, the Evart man and woman fled the scene.
After the Evart man and woman were taken into custody, the Newaygo County Sheriff's Office said several items were recovered, including a green ATV and a camo side-by-side vehicle, which had not been reported stolen yet. The Newaygo County Sheriff's Office said it believes this larceny may have occurred Monday morning and the owner or owners may not be aware yet.
If a person is missing an ATV and/or a side-by-side they are asked to contact the Newaygo County Sheriff's Office at (231) 689-7303.
The arrests of the Evart man and woman were the result of communication and teamwork from each of the agencies involved, according to police. Assisting in the arrests along with the Mecosta and Newaygo county sheriff's offices and the MSP was the Big Rapids Department of Public Safety, the Kent County Sheriff's Office, Michigan Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division and Meceola Consolidated Central Dispatch Authority.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.