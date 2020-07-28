EVART — On the border of the City of Evart and Evart Township, Lume Cannabis Co. looks to the township for expansion.
Lume is looking to expand its 60,000 square foot Evart facility to around 200,000 square feet if the Evart Township property can be annexed into the City of Evart.
"With what we currently have, it is just an odd shape," Kevin Kuethe, director of cultivation at Lume Cannabis said. "To square off the property and expand further, it would help to have the property from the township."
Should the township allow Lume to expand, Lume is looking at four expansions over time, two on its current city property and two utilizing property in the township.
Working in phases, the first expansion in the City of Evart will add around 65,000 square feet.
With more space comes more jobs, said Kuethe.
Currently, the facility in Evart employs 100 people. The company is looking at adding around 130 employees per expansion, totaling 520 new jobs.
Without the property from the township, Kuethe said the facility will only be able to add two additions rather than four.
"If the answer is no, and they can always say no, we would have to look elsewhere to expand the company," he said.
But no decision has been made on the township property purchased by Lume, Township Supervisor Doug Derscheid said.
"Evart Township attorney, Eric Williams, presented the board with various options at our disposal," Derscheid said. "No decision by the township board has been made, but I anticipate a decision in the coming weeks."
The township is considering entering an Act 425 agreement with the City of Evart.
According to the Michigan Municipal League, a 425 agreement is a written agreement to allow the conditional transfer of land for industrial or commercial use from one unit of government to another for a limited time period.
Though it may take some time for the city and the township to come to an agreement, Kuethe said he is confident a 425 agreement can be reached.
"After explaining what we wanted to do and hearing the township out, I am optimistic in our future with the township," he said.
