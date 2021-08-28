LAKE CITY — Three Evart men and one Harrison man faced a single home invasion offense during their recent arraignments in Missaukee County’s 84th District Court.
Christopher Lee Whitehead, 42, of Evart, Loral Philip Elton, 31, of Evart, Megan Marie Kipp, 28, of Evart and Kelly Marie Mercer, 37, of Harrison all were charged with a single count of second-degree home invasion for their connection with an incident on Aug. 26 in Bloomfield Township. If convicted, all four individuals face up to 10 years in prison.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. All four suspects are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
At 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 26, Missaukee County deputies were dispatched to a seasonal home in Bloomfield Township for a report of breaking and entering, according to a press release by the sheriff’s office. Deputies met with the victim, who reported that his residence and a neighboring residence had been broken into.
While on the scene, police said the victim advised that a suspicious vehicle had arrived at the neighboring residence. Deputies went to the other residence to make contact with the suspicious vehicle when police said it fled from the scene. Police said the deputies observed numerous items had been moved from the second residence and stacked on the front porch.
The vehicle and suspects were located roughly a mile to the east in the 11000 block of Burkett Road, according to police. When located, the suspects were located with a stolen vehicle from the second seasonal residence, police said.
Three of the four suspects were taken into custody at that time, but police said the fourth suspect fled the scene into the woods. With the assistance of the Michigan State Police K-9 unit, police said the fourth suspect was arrested after a short search.
Police said numerous stolen items were recovered at the scene from the suspects’ vehicle and numerous items that had been loaded into the stolen vehicle. After their arrests, police said all four suspects were lodged in the Missaukee County Jail pending their arraignments.
The court issued $100,000 cash or surety bonds for Whitehead and Elton, while Mercer was issued a $25,000 cash or surety bond and Kipp $5,000.
