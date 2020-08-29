The school year is in full swing in Evart and Pine River and so far so good.
With a week's worth of school under its belt, Evart schools are looking at a pretty smooth start to the 2020-2021 school year amid COVID-19, said Superintendent Shirley Howard.
"It has been great," Howard said. "The first three days, I thought they were going to be hectic but they went really well."
Evart High School Principal Jessica Kolenda said she is proud of her staff and how Evart Public Schools as a whole have come together to get through this first week.
"I've always been proud of our staff," she said, "but the way they are handling their new responsibilities with passion, dedication, and tenacity is truly commendable. (...) It's certainly the hardest year we have ever had. But we are all doing our best to show that the kids come first."
A big worry going into this year, Kolenda said, was enforcing masks during the day. But, Kolenda said that has turned out to be one of the easier parts of reopening.
"We educators were scared that masks were going to be an issue, but the kids understand that it's just a part of life now as we navigate education during a pandemic," she said. "It's different, yes, but it's so great to have kids back in the building."
Pine River parent Aprille Kruse said before school starting this past week, she and her three sons were hopeful schools would start with face-to-face learning. With two sons in the elementary and one at the middle school, Kruse said they needed the structure of being in front of the teacher in the classroom.
"We were definitely hoping schools were opening. They (her sons) need that structure in front of the teacher in a classroom where they knew they were there to do their work," she said. "It was a struggle (learning online). They were going through a lot of change then and it was hard to get them to do the work. It was hard for everybody."
With the first week of school in the books, Kruse said things went as well as they could have expected. Having to wear masks didn't seem to be a big deal and it was downplayed as much as possible at home and school, according to Kruse.
She also said when her sons came home after the first day, they talked about how it was awesome and didn't even bring up having to wear masks. As for what the future holds, Kruse is not going to worry about what could or might happen and just deal with here and now.
"I'm not worried about it at this point. It is the first week of school," she said. "So much is going on you can't worry about what will happen in December."
Though the week has been going better than expected in Evart, Howard said there are still kinks in the system that need to be worked out.
"There are still things we need to improve on," she said. "We still need to work out the bugs with cleaning schedules and things like that. But, as far as everyone getting to school and everyone being cooperative with wearing masks and other precautions, everything has been going really great."
Overall, Howard and Kolenda both hope that, with Evart being one of the first schools to reopen, the district can be used as a role model for others as they begin their 2020-2021 school year.
