EVART — Police in Evart have asked people to be on the lookout for a vehicle that was involved in a hit-and-run collision with a pedestrian on Friday.
According to a press release issued by the Evart Police Department, at around 6:50 p.m., police responded to a report of car striking a pedestrian on Oak Street between U.S. 10 and 8th Street. Personnel were then advised the vehicle involved had fled the location.
Upon arrival officers determined the pedestrian had been struck from behind by a vehicle heading north.
Witnesses described the vehicle as a newer model station wagon or SUV, two tone in color with a metallic gray bumper and trim. The vehicle's upper half was described as being lighter, possibly light blue, with no roof racks.
The vehicle will have front passenger side bumper damage as pieces of the bumper were located on scene. The vehicle was last seen turning east on to U.S. 10 from Oak Street.
If anyone has or hears any information regarding the vehicle or person(s) involved, please contact Officer McClure at the Evart Police Department at (231) 734-5911 ext. 15, or the Silent Observer at (231) 779-9215 or visit www.casotips.com.
