Evart Police Department hosting national night out

EVART — Continuing the tradition of growing the relationship between local emergency responders and the community, Evart will be hosting its annual National Night Out.
The Evart Police Department will be hosting their 13th annual National Night Out to not only help grow the relationship between law enforcement and other emergency response teams in the area but also teach the community some important skills to keep the community safe on Tuesday, Aug. 6 in Riverside Park West from 6 to 8 p.m.
"It is important to build that relationship with the community and promote crime prevention and awareness," said Evart Police Chief John Beam.
Evart joins 90 other communities across Michigan, according to the National Night Out website, who are celebrating forming a stronger relationship between law enforcement and the communities they serve.
"This is a national community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships," reads the website.
Taking the nigh a step further, Beam said, the department likes to take things a step further and bring in organizations that an provide resources to the community.
Companies like WISE and Ten 16 and dispatch are just a few of the organizations that will be present at the National Night Out, Beam said.
WISE will be there to provide information on local women's shelters for those who may be suffering from abuse, Ten 16 will cover addiction awareness and promote safe driving with drunk goggles and an obstacle course and 911 dispatch will be there with training phones to have community members practice making 911 calls.
"We try to come up with ways to keep people engaged," Beam said. "It helps to have all kinds of resources and activities for people to participate in."
Since starting the event 13 years ago, the event has grown from a couple hundred, said Beam, to almost 1,000 attendees. And each year, Beam said he gets nothing but positive remarks.
"I have always had positive reactions and engagement from the community members who attend the event," he said.
Among the different booths for people to visit, the National Night Out will also have hot dogs, chips, water, cotton candy and snow cones available for people enjoy as they learn about safety.
As this is a public event, the parking fee for Riverside Park West's parking lot will be waived for the duration of the event.
