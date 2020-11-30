Nov. 10
Truancy – Officers were called to assist with a truancy issue. Officers transported the student to school.
Criminal Sexual Conduct – Officers were dispatched to a criminal sexual conduct complaint. The case remains open at this time.
Disorderly – Officers were dispatched to a residence for a subject that was pounding on the door and refused to leave. The subject was given a trespass notice.
Nov. 11
Breaking and Entering – Officers were called to a residence where a subject was trying to gain entry. The subject was arrested and transported to the Osceola County Jail where they were lodged on multiple charges.
Traffic Stop – Officers were dispatched to assist the Osceola County Sheriff’s Department with a traffic stop.
Nov. 12
Malicious Destruction of Property/Fleeing and Eluding – Officers were dispatched to a complaint of a subject driving recklessly on airport property. After a short pursuit, the driver pulled over. The subject was arrested and transported to the Osceola County Jail where they were lodged on multiple charges.
Property Damage Accident – Officers were dispatched to a two-vehicle accident. No injuries were reported.
Harassment – Officers were called to a harassment complaint and the possible filing of a false police report. The case remains open at this time.
Assist EMS – Officers responded to assist the Osceola County Sheriff’s Department with a possible overdose/suicide attempt. The subject was transported to Spectrum Health Reed City for an evaluation.
Nov. 13
Suspicious Situation – Officers were called to the High School on a complaint of a suspicious situation. The issue was linked to a subject from the Fleeing and Eluding complaint from Nov. 12, 2020.
Unlawful Entry – Officers were dispatched to an unlawful entry complaint. The case remains open at this time.
Nov. 17
Property Damage Accident – Officers responded to a two-vehicle accident. No injuries were reported.
Probation Violation – Officers were called to a complaint of an intoxicated subject. The subject was determined to be on probation in Mecosta County. The subject was arrested and transferred over to the Mecosta County deputies.
Nov. 19
Harassment – Officers took a complaint of harassment by telephone. Officers advised the complainant to block the telephone numbers. The case remains open at this time.
Private Property Damage Accident – Officers responded to a private property damage accident. No injuries were reported.
Nov. 20
Suspicious Vehicle – Officers were dispatched to a complaint of an abandoned vehicle. The vehicle was tagged.
Assist – Officers were called to assist the Osceola County Sheriff’s Department with a runaway complaint. The two juveniles were located and returned to Pathway of Hope.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.